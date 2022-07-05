Malayalam
Gokulam Kerala appoint Cameroon-born German as head coach

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Richard Towa.
I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have appointed German-Cameroon national Richard Towa as their men's team head coach. He replaces Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who delivered them back-to-back league titles.

The 52-year-old UEFA Pro-License holder from Germany is a former Cameroonian international having represented the national side 13 times.

“It is an honor to be part of Gokulam Kerala FC,” Towa said. “The club is a highly-winning club in Indian football and I want to make sure the winner streaks of the club will continue further. This is will be a new challenge and I believe we can win more trophies together.”

Towa spent a significant part of his playing career in the second division of Bundesliga. He later went on to become a coach in Germany, earning football licenses and coaching various clubs.

He returned to Cameroon as the national U-17 coach in 2010. After several stints with different clubs in Cameroon, he joined the senior men’s team of the national side as a member of its technical staff in 2016-17.

Towa was the head coach of Cameroon U-23s for three years and for the last two years, he was coaching different first division teams in Cameroon.

