Kerala Blasters sign Spanish defender Victor Mongil

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters have signed Spanish defender Victor Mongil from Odisha FC. The 29-year-old has been signed for a year with an option to extend the contract.

"I am very happy to announce that I am officially a Kerala Blasters player. I am looking forward to being with my teammates and for a very exciting season to begin. Surely this year together with the fans and their return to the stadiums we will be able to fight for very nice things," said Victor Mongil after signing for Blasters.

Mongil, who started his youth career with Spanish club Valladolid represented their senior side in 2011-12 season. He is a former Spanish U-17 player.

His most notable achievement prior to his arrival in the ISL was playing in the Europa League with Dinamo Tbilisi, whom he guided to the league title in Georgia.

The centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, was a key member of the ATK side that clinched the 2019-20 ISL title.

After a summer stint with Dinamo Tbilisi, Mongil had returned to the ISL with Odisha, whom he captained last season.

Commenting on the Blasters' second foreign signing, Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said: "Victor is an experienced ISL player, a team minded guy and player who can cover different positions. He showed high motivation to join our project and that's a very important factor. I wish Victor all best for the upcoming season.”

The Blasters had earlier signed Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou while Marko Leskovic was given a two-year extension.