Epic miss by striker in Canadian Premier League | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2022 04:19 PM IST
William Akio
William Akio kicks the ball away. Screengrab
Strikers missing easy chances are common on a football field. But in a bizarre act, Valour FC’s William Akio cleared his own teammate’s would-be goal off the line during their Canadian Premier League game against HFX Wanderers on Sunday.

Valour seemed to have found the opening goal in the 20th minute. But just when Alessandro Riggi appeared to have put them ahead, Akio kicked the ball away from the goal.

The video of the epic miss has gone viral. Following this, the 23-year-old striker made a statement saying,” I’m just trying to go through the motions and let everything pass on by. It’s how you get over it, and how you respond the next game. Simple as that.”

Luckily for Akio, Valour won the match 1-0.

