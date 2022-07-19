Kerala Blasters rope in Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Kerala Blasters have signed Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi on loan from FK Oleksandriya.

Kaliuzhnyi becomes Blasters' third foreign signing of the summer after striker Apostolos Giannou and defender Victor Mongil.

The 24-year-old started his youth career with Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv. He then joined Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv and represented them in the UEFA Youth League. His senior career started with a loan stint at Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, for whom he played 27 times in his first season. The next season saw him gain more experience on loan at Ukranian side Rukh Lviv where he made 32 appearances and scored two goals.

He was transferred to FK Oleksandriya in February, 2021. Prior to joining Blasters, with the Ukrainian league suspended, Kaliuzhnyi had a brief loan stint at Iceland top division side Keflavik IF.

“I would like to congratulate Ivan on joining our club and express my big happiness that we finally were able to bring him to Kerala. This quality player will be a good reinforcement for our team. I hope Ivan will adapt quickly and showcase all the qualities we know he possesses to excel here,” said Blaster's Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

"I am excited to join the biggest club in India and very much looking forward to my new challenge. I am beyond excited to meet the famous Yellow Army and give my all for them and the club," said Kaliuzhnyi.