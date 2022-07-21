Kerala Blasters to play pre-season friendlies in UAE

Kerala Blasters will start their pre-season training in Kochi on August 1. The ISL side will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by mid-August for friendlies against UAE Pro League clubs Al Nasr SC, Dibba FC, and Hatta Club of UAE First Division.

The squad, under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, will train at the Al-Nasr Cultural and Sport Club from August 16 to 29. The pre-season tour is being facilitated by H16 Sports.

The first friendly for Blasters will be against Al-Nasr SC on August 20 (Saturday) at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. On August 25, they will face Dibba FC at Dibba Al-Fujairah Stadium and the final match against Hatta Sports Club is scheduled at the Hamdan Bin Rashed Stadium on August 28. All three matches will be ticketed.

"We chose (the) UAE for various reasons. The initial plan of the club was a camp for less than two weeks with three friendly matches which will be executed as well in this pre-season. I'm delighted that all our UAE fans can come and be part of us at the stadium. This pre-season match is crucial for the club and all our supporters and this will assist us to test our squads' limits as well'. said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

"Our goal has always been to grow the great sport of football, and we are happy to collaborate with Kerala Blasters. We extend a warm welcome to them for their pre-season tour in (the) UAE. This event will bring together a few of the greatest clubs and players to compete in the pre-season, thereby opening a new chapter for Indo-Arab football matches by clubs, training and ensuring world-class competition and facilities whilst connecting to a vast audience," said Hassan Ali Ibrahim Al Balooshi, chairman of H16 Sports.