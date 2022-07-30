Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru finish fourth in their groups

London / Leicester: Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC colts ended their campaigns in the Next Generation Cup, 2022 finishing fourth in their respective groups.

In their final group matches on Saturday, Bengaluru FC lost 1-6 to Nottingham Forest while Kerala Blasters lost to Crystal Palace, 1-4 in the United Kingdom.

The Next Generation Cup featured five Premier League academy teams and one from South Africa apart from the two Indian clubs.

On Wednesday, the Blues were beaten 3-6 by Leicester City in the semifinal of the Midlands leg while the Blasters were crushed 0-7 by Tottenham Hotspur in a London pool last-four clash.

Kerala Blasters FC showed plenty of fight and spirit in their 3rd place playoff against Palace. Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh was one of the standout performers for the Indian side.

Captain Ayush Adhikari's 52nd minute penalty was the Blasters' solitary goal in the contest.

In the Bengaluru FC match, Kamalesh P scored the visitors' lone goal in the 51st minute when he finished off a fine move after being fed by Bekey Oram inside the box.

(With agency inputs)

