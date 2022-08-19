Manisha Kalyan becomes first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

New Delhi: Young striker Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to play at the UEFA Women's Champions League when she made her debut for Apollon Ladies FC in the European Club competition at Engomi, Cyprus.

Manisha replaced Cyprus' Marilena Georgiou in the 60th minute at the Makareio Stadium, as Apollon Ladies FC outplayed Latvian club SFK Riga 3-0 in their opener.

The 20-year-old had emerged as the fourth Indian woman footballer to sign for an overseas club when she landed a multi-year contract with Cypriot top division winners Apollon Ladies.

Manisha had produced impressive performances for the national team and Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League (IWL).

She was recently awarded the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Manisha had shot to fame last year when she scored against Brazil in their own den during an international friendly.

Manisha is the second player from Gokulam Kerala to sign for an overseas club after Dangmei Grace joined Uzbek outfit FC Nasaf.