EPL: Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle

Reuters
Published: August 21, 2022 11:27 PM IST
manchester-city
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal. PHOTO: Reuters/Scott Heppell
Topic | Football

Newcastle: Quickfire goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle United in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.

Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the Newcastle defence flat-footed before finishing from close range.

The home side levelled through Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute as he bundled a pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin into the net before enduring a nervous VAR check that allowed the goal to stand.

manchester-city-1
Newcastle United's Sven Botman in action with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan. PHOTO: Reuters/Scott Heppell

Newcastle looked set to pull off a huge upset when they went a goal up through Callum Wilson before halftime, and a brilliant free kick by Kieran Trippier nine minutes after the break put them 3-1 ahead. That sparked City into life, however, with Haaland hitting a post before pulling a goal back on the hour mark and Silva converted a glorious pass from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 3-3.

City dominated possession in the final stages but had to settle for a draw that left them second in the table on seven points, two behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle are sixth on five points.

