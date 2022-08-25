Gokulam Kerala sign Brazilian midfielder with an iconic name: Kaka

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala have signed a Brazilian midfielder who shares a legendary name: Kaka.

Like his famous namesake, Ricardo Kaka, who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Gokulam's new recruit, Everton Kaka, also began his career at Brazil's famous club, Sao Paulo.

The 31-year-old, who has played in Brazil, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia joins defending I-League champions Gokulam that is in a rebuilding phase under new head coach, Richard Towa.

“Everton Kaka is an experienced midfielder and has played for top teams in Europe and Asia. It is a pleasure to have such a player with the team. We wish the best for him in the upcoming season," said VC Praveen, president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Kaka played for the famous Sao Faulo's U-17 side before moving to Portugal, where he played for SCU Torreense. Later he played for Saudi Arabian club Arar FC.

"I am delighted to sign up for two time Indian league winners Gokulam Kerala FC. With the club I want to win more trophies. This will be a special season for me as I will be playing in front of fans," said Everton Kaka.