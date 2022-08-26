FIFA lifts suspension of All India Football Federation

In a huge relief for Indian football, FIFA lifted the suspension on the All India Football Federation on Friday evening.

The world football body communicated its decision in a press release. The AIFF had been suspended on August 15 for 'undue influence from third parties'.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained the full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," the FIFA release said.

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," the FIFA said.

The ban on the national body was a first in its 85-year history. It was on the cards after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president in May for not holing elections due in December, 2020.