Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters seal quarterfinal berth

Guwahati: Kerala Blasters advanced to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Army Green in their final Group D match here on Wednesday.

The Indian Super League side scored both their goals in the first half.

Mohammad Aimen opened the account in the 25th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box that Puia had no chance of saving.

Aritra Das made it 2-0 with a left-foot drive shortly before half time.

The Blasters led by goalkeeper Sachin completed their group proceedings with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Result: Kerala Blasters 2 (Aimen 25, Aritra 45+3) bt Army Green 0