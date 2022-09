West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan courted controversy after a video of him pushing Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri for a photo opportunity during the Durand Cup prize distribution ceremony in Kolkata on Sunday went viral.

Chhetri led Bengaluru FC to their maiden Durand Cup triumph as his side scored a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in the final.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, was severely criticised for his petty act.