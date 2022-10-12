Happy to adapt to the conditions quickly, says Blasters' new star Kalyuzhnyi

Kochi: "It took just 30 seconds for me to have a feel of the ground and adapt to the conditions. You all might have seen what happened next," says Ivan Kalyuzhnyi who has taken the ninth edition of the Indian Super League (SL) by storm. The new weapon in the arsenal of Kerala Blasters, it has not taken much time at all for the 24-year-old Ukrainian midfielder to acclimate to his surroundings.

In the season opener against East Bengal, he came off the bench in the 79th minute and scored two stunning goals in a span of seven minutes (82nd and 89th) to help Blasters pocket all three points. In a chat with Malayala Manorama, Kalyuzhnyi opened up about life in his new surroundings.

Blasters and East Bengal were locked goalless at half-time. What did coach Ivan Vukomanovic tell the players during the break?

Sorry, I cannot reveal that. The coach had given us some tips and we were able to work together and execute them in the second half.

Were you hopeful of playing the first match of the season? When did you come to know that you were not part of the first eleven?

Every player wants to be in the starting eleven. However, it is up to the coach to decide. I respect his decision. At the team meeting ahead of the match, the coach disclosed the team line-up. My motto is that when you get time on the field, you need to make it count.

How did you feel when you stepped onto the pitch?

It was amazing. I had never experienced such a surreal atmosphere. However, when I entered the field, everything else disappeared and my sole focus was on the game. I heard the loud applause, drums and chants in the gallery only when the ball went out of play.

For your first goal, you carried the ball into the opposition box before firing the ball past the goalkeeper. Did you think of passing the ball to a teammate during that solo run?

It took just me 30 seconds to adapt to the situation. When I received the ball near the centre line, I was full of confidence. I saw some space to run into the box with the ball. Although I could spot my teammates in the box, I decided to make a solo run along the left flank and cut inside the box. I was also watchful of the moves made by the rival defenders. When I got into the danger zone, I knew they were getting ready to intercept the pass. I beat them by moving in the opposite direction and blasted a shot. Luckily, it went inside.

Your second goal too was equally good...

When we were awarded a corner kick, I positioned myself near the 18-yard box to try to score from the rebound. Luckily, the ball fell to me at the edge of the box and I did not think twice to fire a shot through the crowded penalty area and into the net.

There has been a spike in the number of your Instagram followers after you joined Blasters...

I am indebted to Manjappada. I have to live up to the faith reposed in me.