ISL: Holders Hyderabad drub NEUFC to move top of points table

Defending champions Hyderabad FC have displaced Kerala Blasters from the top of the ISL points table after a 3-0 win over NorthEast United in Guwahati on Thursday.

Hyderabad, which played out a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City in their season opener has 4 points from two matches while the Blasters are on 3 points having played just one match.

Hyderabad dominated the match throughout with Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary and Borja Herrera scoring after firing nine shots on target.

In the 13th minute, Mohammad Yasir whipped a beautiful ball into the box from a freekick that was converted by Ogbeche.

Soon after Yasir released Narzary who passed for Javier Siverio to have a shot that was saved by Arindam Bhattacharja at full stretch.

NorthEast United almost equalised in injury time as Nikhil Poojary's effort was saved.

Hyderabad continued to dictate terms in the second half and won a penalty after Ogbeche was fouled inside the box. But the Nigerian's shot was saved by Bhattacharja, who also denied Siverio on the hour.

However, he was beaten again on the night when Narzary robbed Bora and slotted home for Hyderabad's 100th ISL goal.

Borja Herrera came on and in two minutes scored a third for the visitors, after neat work from Narzary.

Hyderabad FC will host Bengaluru FC next on October 22 while NEUFC will welcome bottom-ranked East Bengal two days before that.

Result: NEUFC 0 lost to Hyderabad 3 (Ogbeche 13, Narzary 69, Borja 73)

(With agency inputs)