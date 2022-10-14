U-17 Women's WC: India fail to advance after second defeat, to play Brazil in final group match

Bhubaneswar: India suffered a second defeat in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 0-3 defeat to debutants Morocco at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

The hosts have been knocked out as they had lost the first match 0-8 to the United States and will not be able to advance from the group stage even with a win against Brazil on Monday.

The match started with Morocco on the attack with Samya Masnaoui having the first effort that was saved by goalkeeper Melody Keisham.

The first chance from the hosts came in the seventh minute when a faulty pass from the Moroccan backline was collected by Nitu, but her cross was blocked off for a corner.

Yasmine Zouhir’s hit the crossbar for Morocco in the 18th minute after Keisham failed to gather. However, India held on and kept it goalless in the first half.

But four minutes into the second half, India conceded a penalty after Naketa handled the ball and it was calmly converted by Doha El Madani. Soon after, Anita Kumari's attempt was cleared.

India conceded again when Keisham fumbled a cross by Masnaoui and Zouhir capitalised. Keisham denied Morocco a third in the 65th minute.

India's first shot on target came from Anita who was set up by substitute Lynda but the attempt was saved by Wissal Titah.

Morocco finally got their third through Djennah Cherif, who scored in the final minutes.

Result: India 0 lost to Morocco 3 (El-Madani 51(p), Zouhir 62, Cherif 90+1)

(With agency inputs)