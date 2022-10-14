ISL: 10-man Chennaiyin hold Bengaluru to a draw

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC had their goalkeeper Debjit Majumder sent off but held Bengaluru FC to a1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Roy Krishna had put the visitors ahead inside five minutes but new recruit Prasanth K, who moved from Kerala Blasters, equalised by half-time for Chennaiyin.



The hosts finished the match with 10 men after Majumder was sent-off for fouling Krishna outside the box with eight minutes left.

Earlier, a Siva Narayanan cross was turned in with a glancing header by Krishna in the 4th minute. Chennaiyin took control of the game thereafter and Sliskovic rattled the crossbar from a volley.

Krishna had an appeal for a penalty turned down soon after and at the other end, Sliskovic was denied by a sharp save from Gurpreet Sandhu.

However, Chennaiyin kept the pressure up and Sliskovic put Prasanth through in the final moments of half-time. The winger scored his maiden Chennaiyin goal.

In the second half, Sandhu produced a pair of saves to deny Sliskovic. The India No. 1 would also keep out a goal-bound effort from Karikari.

Chennaiyin will host FC Goa on October 21 and Bengaluru will travel to Hyderabad to take on the defending champions the next day.

(With PTI inputs)