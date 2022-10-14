Take this quiz and win free tickets for Blasters' next home game

Kochi: Kerala Blasters, looking to win their second home game on the trot in the 9th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), will lock horns with the formidable ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.



Malayala Manorama, the media partners of Kerala Blasters, has been running a contest to give away free tickets to its readers to watch the team's home matches.

Football enthusiasts can take part in the contest and stand a chance to watch the match against ATK Mohun Bagan on October 16 by providing the correct answer to an ISL-related question.

As many as 75 persons will receive free tickets for the high-profile match via a raffle draw. The answer should be messaged in the valid format before 5 p m on Friday (October 14).

Lucky draw winners will be notified via SMS and the tickets can be claimed from the Malayala Manorama office in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, at the time specified in the SMS.

Today’s question

Who scored the first goal for Kerala Blasters in their season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2021-22 edition of the ISL?

A. Sahal Abdul Samad

B. Adrian Luna

C. Jorge Pereyra Díaz

The SMS should be sent to 56767123 (charges applicable) with the correct keyword in the format ‘FTB <space> District Code <space> answer.

District codes are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (TVM), Kollam (KLM), Pathanamthitta (PTA), Alappuzha (ALP), Kottayam (KTM), Idukki (IDK), Ernakulam (EKM), Thrissur (TCR), Palakkad (PKD), Malappuram (MPM), Kozhikode (CLT), Wayanad (WYD), Kannur (KNR), and Kasaragod (KSG).

For example, if you are a native of Idukki district and you think option 'C' is the right answer, the format should be FTB <space> IDK <space> C.