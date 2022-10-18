Ballon d'Or: Benzema, Putellas emerge winners

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or for the best men's and women's players of 2022 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris early on Tuesday.

Alexia Putellas bagged her second Woman Ballon d'Or award in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Franck Fife

Real Madrid's French forward Benzema picked the prize from his idol Zinedine Zidane.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or for the second years in a row.

The 28-year-old captain of Barcelona women's team finished ahead of Arsenal's Beth Mead and Chelsea's Sam Kerr to be the best female footballer of 2022.

Premier League champions Manchester City were named the club of the year.

Robert Lewandowski was adjudged the best striker, claiming the prize for the second season in a row. The Barcelona striker had scored 57 goals last season to take home the best striker trophy named after German great Gerd Muller.

Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois picked the Yashin Trophy.