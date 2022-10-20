Kerala Blasters have brushed aside a demand for entertainment tax made by the Cochin Corporation for playing their home matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The issue cropped up soon after the Blasters' home defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their second home match last Sunday. The Blasters' home stadium falls under the Cochin Corporation limits and is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

The Corporation had issued a notice to the club, threatening to not give license to host the home matches if the tax was not paid.

However, the Blasters have issued a statement that says the demand for an entertainment tax was against a court order.

“After the implementation of GST in the country, the Government of Kerala issued an order (No. 123/2017) exempting the payment of the entertainment tax for football matches held in Kerala on the 24th of June 2017. The mentioned Government Order is still in effect.

“In addition, a writ petition is also pending before the Honourable High court of Kerala regarding the applicability of entertainment tax for Football matches played in ISL tournaments. In connection with the Writ petition, the High court has stayed the order issued by the Cochin Corporation demanding payment of entertainment tax for the football matches played in Kochi as part of the ISL League.

“As the notice issued by the Cochin corporation is contrary to the interim stay of the High Court and the Government orders in connection with the entertainment tax, the said notice is not applicable according to the law and can attract condemnation of the court. A written reply has been given to the Corporation clarifying these matters and requested for the withdrawal of the notice,” the Blasters said in their statement.