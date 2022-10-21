ISL: FC Goa blank Chennaiyin to move into lead

Chennai: FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to move top of the Indian Super League points table on Friday.

Redeem Tlang opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Noah Wail Sadaoui added a second in the 90th minute to give Goa a perfect start with two wins in two.

Goa head coach Carlos Pena had made just one change to their playing XI that defeated East Bengal with Alvaro Vazquez making way for Sadaoui.

The Moroccan international provided assist for Tlang's opener by latching onto a 50m pass from Edu Bedia before crossing into the box. Tlang headed in from close range for the visitors.

Chennaiyin created many chances after going behind with Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic and Jiteshwor Singh having their efforts kept out by Dheeraj Singh, who made way for Arshdeep Singh in the second half.

Sadaoui missed the target in the 21st minute. Both sides made a string of changes after the break but just the one goal separated them.

In stoppage time, Edu Bedia released Sadaoui, who only had to pick up the pass and beat the keeper to ensure three points for Goa.

Pena's team will take on Hyderabad FC away from home on October 29.

