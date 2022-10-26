Mohanlal to welcome Qatar World Cup with musical album

Doha: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will arrive in Qatar on Sunday to add a dollop of excitement to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

A four-minute-long music video album will be unveiled at an event titled 'Mohanlal's Salutation to Qatar'.

The event, to be held at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel, is organised by Indian Sports Centre, an apex body under the aegis of the Embassy of India, and Olive Suno Radio Network.

Mohanlal will also attend an interaction session with fans at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The final is scheduled for December 18.