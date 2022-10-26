Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Mohanlal to welcome Qatar World Cup with musical album

Our Correspondent
Published: October 26, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Mohanlal
A four-minute-long music video album will be unveiled at an event titled 'Mohanlal's Salutation to Qatar'. File photo
Topic | Football

Doha: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will arrive in Qatar on Sunday to add a dollop of excitement to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

A four-minute-long music video album will be unveiled at an event titled 'Mohanlal's Salutation to Qatar'.

The event, to be held at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel, is organised by Indian Sports Centre, an apex body under the aegis of the Embassy of India, and Olive Suno Radio Network.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mohanlal will also attend an interaction session with fans at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The final is scheduled for December 18.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.