ISL: Jamshedpur get first win, NorthEast suffer fourth straight loss

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC secured their first victory of the Indian Super League season while NorthEast United suffered a fourth straight loss after a 1-0 result here on Sunday.

Jamshedpur captain Peter Hartley scored the winner in the 30th minute to leave NorthEast rooted to the bottom of the points table without a point.

Hartley had recovered in time to start the match while Farukh Choudhary also made the Jamshedpur XI.

NorthEast had managed to keep Jamshedpur silent but only till the half-hour mark when Hartley had a simple finish after Harry Sawyer's header fell kindly at his feet.

Sawyer and Chukwu had their shots on target blocked in the second half while Imran was denied by TP Rehenesh at the other end.

Jamshedpur have climed to the sixth position in the points table and will fly to Goa for a November 3 match while winless NorthEast will take on fellow-strugglers Kerala Blasters at home on November 5.

(With agency inputs)