World Cup crazy Nainamvalappu mourns its oldest footballer, who loved Brazil

Football crazy Nainamvalappu in Kerala's Kozhikode district that celebrates each FIFA World Cup with enviable passion is mourning its oldest player, a man who was known by the position he played.

PP Kunhikoya, popularly known as Left-Out Kunhu, has passed away at the age of 85. Left-Out was the position he played, which in modern terms is similar to the left-wing.

Left-Out Kunhu was a popular player in his heyday. He competed in almost all major tournaments, namely the Rovers Cup, Sait Nagjee and Chakola Trophy, to name a few, in the 1950s and 60s. Kunhu was also a darling of the Sevens competitions that to date attracts huge crowds in Malabar.

But for the villagers of Nainamvalappu, Kunhu was a local legend. "Even when he had age-related ailments the sight of a football used to bring out the best in him. He used to hop in and kick a few balls with kids until recently," said Subair Nainamvalappu, president of the Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association (NFFA).

Kunhu was a die-hard fan of the Brazil national team, whose allegiance dates back to the days of Pele. For the youngsters of Nainamvalappu, listening to Left-Out Kunhu sermonise his love for Brazil is a special memory.

Left-Out Kunhu was cremated on Tuesday evening after prayers at the Kannamparamb Mosque in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, Nainamvalapppu is gearing up to partake in the worldwide celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar beginning November 20.

The NFFA plans to host public screenings of the World Cup matches, a tradition it began in the late 1990s with the Copa America. But Subair says, the demise of their legend, Left-Out Kunhu has dampened the festivities in this coastal village that is crazy about the beautiful game.