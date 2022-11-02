Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Japan, first nation to announce 26-man squad

Reuters
Published: November 02, 2022 12:19 AM IST
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-JPN
Japanese national team's head coach Hajime Moriyasu and Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima at a press conference to name the squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
Topic | Football

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with "burning ambition" over experience at the finals this month.

The Japanese have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup but Moriyasu is targeting the quarter-finals in Qatar, where they will face Germany, Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

"Our goal is to at least reach the quarter-finals," Moriyasu told a media conference in Tokyo as he named his squad for Japan's seventh appearance at the finals. "It won't be easy."

RELATED ARTICLES

Moriyasu has left Furuhashi out despite the striker's impressive performances at Celtic while Osako, a regular under Moriyasu, has been hit by fitness problems following his return to the J1 League.

There was also no place for experienced Union Berlin midfielder Genki Haraguchi, who was part of the squad at the last World Cup and who featured regularly during the preliminaries.

"If I could, I would have included them, and would have wanted to fight in the World Cup with them," Moriyasu said when asked about Osako and Furuhashi's exclusion. "They have the ability to do that.

"Selecting members with the experience was one option but ultimately we decided to bet on the players who didn't have that but had the burning ambition to succeed at the World Cup."

Nagoya Grampus winger Yuki Soma was a surprise inclusion while Bochum forward Takuma Asano was also named in a squad that will be led by captain Maya Yoshida and features Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo.

Japan kick off their campaign on Nov. 23 against Germany.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)
Defenders: Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town)
Midfielders: Junya Ito (Stade de Reims), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)
Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takuma Asano (Vfl Bochum)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.