ISL: Sahal brace helps Blasters end losing streak with victory over NEUFC

Guwahati: Kerala Blasters have ended a three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United here on Saturday.

Substitute Sahal Abdul Samad scored a brace after striker Dimitrios Diamantakos opened his ISL account with the opener in the 56th minute.

The reassuring victory had helped Ivan Vukomanovic's Blasters move up two places, into seventh, with 6 points from five matches.

While for NorthEast, a disastrous start to the campaign has only got worse with their fifth straight defeat, leaving them rock-bottom in the 11-team points table.

After a goalless first half, the Blasters broke the deadlock following a neat work on the right wing by surprise starter Saurav Mandal.

The 21-year-old flung in a low cross that missed a row of NorthEast defenders and reached Diamantakos, who finished to get his first ISL goal.

Sahal had replaced Mandal six minutes past the hour mark and he was a beneficiary of a similar move in the 85th minute, this time involving the hardworking Rahul KP.

With the hosts desperately seeking a consolation, the Blasters found another chance in the 90th minute and Sahal, yet again, free at the far post, scored.

Kerala Blasters will next play FC Goa in Kochi on November 13.