Former Kerala Blasters star Iain Hume announces retirement

Canadian striker and former Kerala Blasters star Iain Hume has announced his retirement from football.



The 39-year-old announced the decision on Twitter.

Been essentially retired for 2 1/2 years, but hey ho.

Can’t believe I’m missing out on the WC. 😔🫣



By the way, there was no better feeling in the world than pulling on the 🍁.

Will be 100000% supporting the team as a fan! #AllezLesRouges https://t.co/l7ltEUUipS — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) November 11, 2022

Hume played a prominent role in Blaster's run to the final in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014.

He was a huge hit with the fans and was known as 'Hume ettan' (brother Hume). The bald-headed marksman's exploits in yellow jersey was on the lips of every football fan in the state.

Hume was also very fond of the local fans as he always found time to interact and pose for photographs with them.

Hume returned to the Yellow Brigade in 2017 and continued with Blasters till 2018. He scored 10 goals for Blasters from 29 matches.

Thank you Iain Hume 🍁



Iain Hume has confirmed his retirement from football.



Hume made 43 international “A” appearances for Canada across 14 years from 2003 to 2016, including three appearances for Canada during the fabled run at the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup. — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 11, 2022

Hume, who was a bundle of energy on the field, also played for Atletico de Kolkata and Pune City in the ISL.

Hume made 43 appearances for the Canadian national team and found the mark six times.

He has been managing English club Woodstock FC from 2020.