ISL: Ukrainian hitman Ivan fires a rocket as Blasters crush Goa 3-1 | Watch super strike

Kerala Blasters have kept up their new-found rhythm with a thumping 3-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

A 3-0 victory over struggling NorthEast United in Guwahati last week had ended their three-match losing streak.

But Ivan Vukomanovic's Blasters faced a different beast in Goa, a side they had not beaten in six years. It is this test that the team in yellow passed with flying colours.

Captain Adrian Luna put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute. The momentum they held on for the remainder of the half, finding a second goal shortly before the break.

Dimitrios Diamantakos, who had moments after the opener hit the post, won a penalty. He stepped up and fired past Dheeraj to give the Blasters a 2-0 lead that made the home crowd dance in joy.

Goa had hoped for a comeback but that was when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi found the goal within range, none to challenge him and he unleashed a ferocious hit for a third goal. The left-foot strike in the 52nd minute more or less sealed victory for the Blasters, but they kept up the pressure and went for more.

The game had been open from the start with both sides missing chances before Luna found the mark. Iker Guarrotxena had fired over from a giveaway and Sahal had forced a smart save from Dheeraj at the other end.

Goa got a lifeline through Noah Wail Sadaoui's headed goal in the 67th minute. The Blasters missed a few more opportunities to widen the margin. Saurav Mandal was the last as moments after coming on for a brilliant Sahal, who had assisted Luna, he missed a sitter.

The game grew tense toward the finish but with no red cards and just three yellow ones flashed the whole night, it surprisingly remained more or less disciplined.

The victory has moved the Blasters back into the top-five with 9 points. Goa sit a place above them, in the fourth spot, only with a better goal difference.

Kerala Blasters next play champions and leaders Hyderabad FC in their den on November 19.