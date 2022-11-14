Brazil great Cafu left red-faced by World Cup organisers with shocking prediction

The official Twitter account of Qatar World Cup left legendary Brazil player Cafu red-faced by attributing a shocking tournament prediction to him.

Late on Sunday, 'Road to 2022', the official Twitter account of the event, tweeted a pair of images claiming to be the former World Cup winner's group and knockout predictions for the World Cup starting November 20.

Not only was Cafu's prediction favouring an Argentina triumph, it had Brazil seeing a round-of-16 exit, which if happens will be the Selecao's worst performance since 1990.

Within 20 minutes of tweeting, the strange verdict raised several eyebrows. Soon, it was deleted. But it had remained longer enough online to be screenshotted and debated.

A screenshot of the initial prediction by Cafu tweeted by the Qatar World Cup's official handle showing an Argentina win.

Fresh prediction appears

Within minutes, the official handle came up with a fresh prediction attributed to Cafu. This time, the prediction was more or less expected of Brazil's most capped international: A Brazil win.

Cafu has said Brazil will beat France in the final. He also expects the dream Brazil-Argentina showdown to take place, in the semifinals.

But even the revised prediction is not devoid of a little mischief as Cafu expects one of the favourites, England to go home early; to be knocked out by hosts Qatar in the round-of-16.

Regarded as one of the greatest full-backs of his generation, Cafu featured in four world cups, between 1994 and 2006. He lifted the World Cup in 2002.