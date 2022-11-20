FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony | Live updates

Doha: Qatar is all set to kick off Middle East's maiden FIFA World Cup. Asian Cup champions Qatar take on Ecuador in the inaugural match in Group A on Sunday.
The opening ceremony is slated to start at at 5 pm local time (7.30 pm IST) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
The inaugural match is slated to start at 9.30 pm IST. Before that we will have the opening ceremony soon at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
The Netherlands and Senegal are the other teams in the group
Hosts and Asian Cup champions Qatar are making their maiden appearance in the World Cup. They are up against Ecuador in Group A.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here. Qatar will kick off Middle East's maiden World Cup shortly.