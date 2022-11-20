Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 20, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Qatari supporters
Qatari supporters arrive at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Photo: AFPKirill Kudryavtsev
Topic | Football

Doha: Qatar is all set to kick off Middle East's maiden FIFA World Cup. Asian Cup champions Qatar take on Ecuador in the inaugural match in Group A on Sunday. 

The opening ceremony is slated to start at at 5 pm local time (7.30 pm IST) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

RELATED ARTICLES
LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    The inaugural match is slated to start at 9.30 pm IST. Before that we will have the opening ceremony soon at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    The Netherlands and Senegal are the other teams in the group

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    Hosts and Asian Cup champions Qatar are making their maiden appearance in the World Cup. They are up against Ecuador in Group A. 

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here.  Qatar will kick off Middle East's maiden World Cup shortly.

    SHARE
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.