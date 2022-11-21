FIFA WC: England on a roll here, lead Iran 3-0 | Match on

Doha: Favourites England are 1-0 up against Iran inside the first-half of their Group B opener in the FIFA World Cup here on Monday.
Jude Bellingham's brilliant glancing header in the 35th minute has given the 1966 winners a dream start.
Earlier, England coach Gareth Southgate named Harry Maguire in his starting XI that is headlined by Harry Kane.
Can Iran prevent another before half-time?
And we have 14 minutes added on at end of 45.
Raheem Sterling get a third. It's not even half-time
WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE! 3-0 England
Bukayo Saka with a brilliant strike. What a beauty!
Oh Yes!!!! GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL
2-0 England
England are threatening for more. Another corner. Can we get a goal!
-
35' Jude Bellingham puts England ahead. Brilliant header
Mason Mount and his Chelsea teammate Raheem Sterling alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka complete a star-studded England forward unit.
Iran have left their ace Sardar Azmoun on the bench and it is the in-form Mehdi Taremi who leads the line with Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
The match is set to kick-off at 6.30pm IST.
Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi