FIFA WC: England on a roll here, lead Iran 3-0 | Match on

Doha: Favourites England are 1-0 up against Iran inside the first-half of their Group B opener in the FIFA World Cup here on Monday.

Jude Bellingham's brilliant glancing header in the 35th minute has given the 1966 winners a dream start.

Earlier, England coach Gareth Southgate named Harry Maguire in his starting XI that is headlined by Harry Kane.

Mason Mount and his Chelsea teammate Raheem Sterling alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka complete a star-studded England forward unit.

Iran have left their ace Sardar Azmoun on the bench and it is the in-form Mehdi Taremi who leads the line with Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The match is set to kick-off at 6.30pm IST.

Starting XIs

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi