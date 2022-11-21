Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA WC: England on a roll here, lead Iran 3-0 | Match on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2022 06:12 PM IST Updated: November 21, 2022 07:16 PM IST
England's Bukayo Saka in action against Iran. Photo: Twitter/@England
Topic | Football

Doha: Favourites England are 1-0 up against Iran inside the first-half of their Group B opener in the FIFA World Cup here on Monday.
Jude Bellingham's brilliant glancing header in the 35th minute has given the 1966 winners a dream start.

Earlier, England coach Gareth Southgate named Harry Maguire in his starting XI that is headlined by Harry Kane.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now
    SHARE
  • Just now

    Can Iran prevent another before half-time?

    SHARE
  • Just now

    Can Iran prevent another before half-time?

    SHARE
  • 1 min ago

    And we have 14 minutes added on at end of 45.

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    Raheem Sterling get a third. It's not even half-time

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE! 3-0 England

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Bukayo Saka with a brilliant strike. What a beauty!

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Oh Yes!!!! GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL

    2-0 England

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    England are threatening for more. Another corner. Can we get a goal!

    SHARE
  • 14 mins ago

    35' Jude Bellingham puts England ahead. Brilliant header

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

Mason Mount and his Chelsea teammate Raheem Sterling alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka complete a star-studded England forward unit.

Iran have left their ace Sardar Azmoun on the bench and it is the in-form Mehdi Taremi who leads the line with Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The match is set to kick-off at 6.30pm IST.

Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.