Argentina fans, listen up! Messi says he's in 'a great moment'

Al Rayyan: Argentine captain Lionel Messi said he feels good ahead of their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what is likely to be his last World Cup.

"I feel very good physically, I think I'm in a great moment, both personally and physically and I don't have any problems," said Messi, who did light training away from his team mates on Saturday, told a news conference on Monday.

"I heard that they said I trained differently. It was because I had a knock but there is nothing strange (happening). It was just a precaution."

The 35-year-old, who in Qatar will be playing his fifth World Cup, added that he did not prepare differently for the tournament which for the first time is being played in November and December.

"I didn't do anything special," the forward said. "I took care of myself and worked as I have done all my career, knowing that this is a special moment, as this is probably my last World Cup, my last chance to achieve this great dream that I have, that we all have."