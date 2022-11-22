Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Olivier Giroud starts as France begin title defence

Reuters
Published: November 22, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Olivier Giroud
France's Olivier Giroud during a training session. File photo: Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini
Topic | Football

Al Wakrah (Qatar): Olivier Giroud was named as a lone striker in the France team to face Australia in their opening World Cup Group D game on Tuesday.

In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Giroud heads the front line with Ousmane Dembele on his right, Kylian Mbappe on his left and Antoine Griezmann playing a slightly deeper role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konate pairs up with Dayot Upamecano with Raphael Varane, who has just recovered from a hamstring injury, sitting on the bench.

For Australia, Ajdin Hrustic is on the bench as he comes back from an ankle injury and Riley McGree starts in his place in midfield in a 4-3-3 line-up.

The teams: France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

Australia: Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.

