FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia shock Argentina | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 02:36 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Saleh Al-Shehri
Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates with Firas Al-Buraikan after scoring the equaliser. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen
Topic | Football

Doha: Saudi Arabia pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saudis, who trailed 0-1 at the half-time break, hit back through two quick goals on resumption and held on to end Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • 32 mins ago

    Saudi Arabia have achieved their most famous win on the global stage

  • 32 mins ago

    Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run comes to an end

  • 33 mins ago

    Who saw this coming? Argentina led 1-0 at half-time. Two goals in the space of five minutes changed it all

  • 35 mins ago

    It's all over. Saudi Arabia have pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over Argentina!

  • 41 mins ago

    Yasser Al-Shahrani has been stretchered off the ground

  • 42 mins ago

    The Saudi fans wait nervously. The Green Falcons are minutes away from a huge, huge upset

  • 43 mins ago

    Game halted as a Saudi player is injured

  • 44 mins ago

    It's a frantic finale

  • 45 mins ago

    Just four minutes for Messi & Co. to salvage a point

  • 47 mins ago

    A goal-line clearance means Saudi keep the lead

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates his goal. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen

Saleh Al-Shehri drew level in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari struck in the 53rd to shock the Argentines after Lionel Messi had put them ahead by converting an early penalty.

Read the match report here. 

