FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia shock Argentina | As it happened

Doha: Saudi Arabia pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
The Saudis, who trailed 0-1 at the half-time break, hit back through two quick goals on resumption and held on to end Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.
-
32 mins ago
Saudi Arabia have achieved their most famous win on the global stage
-
32 mins ago
Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run comes to an end
-
33 mins ago
Who saw this coming? Argentina led 1-0 at half-time. Two goals in the space of five minutes changed it all
-
35 mins ago
It's all over. Saudi Arabia have pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over Argentina!
-
41 mins ago
Yasser Al-Shahrani has been stretchered off the ground
-
42 mins ago
The Saudi fans wait nervously. The Green Falcons are minutes away from a huge, huge upset
-
43 mins ago
Game halted as a Saudi player is injured
-
44 mins ago
It's a frantic finale
-
45 mins ago
Just four minutes for Messi & Co. to salvage a point
-
47 mins ago
A goal-line clearance means Saudi keep the lead
Saleh Al-Shehri drew level in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari struck in the 53rd to shock the Argentines after Lionel Messi had put them ahead by converting an early penalty.