FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia shock Argentina | As it happened

Doha: Saudi Arabia pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saudis, who trailed 0-1 at the half-time break, hit back through two quick goals on resumption and held on to end Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen

Saleh Al-Shehri drew level in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari struck in the 53rd to shock the Argentines after Lionel Messi had put them ahead by converting an early penalty.

