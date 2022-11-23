Samurais slay German giants! Japan win 2-1. Mighty upset

Doha: Japan have stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 upset win in Group E opener of the Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ritsu Doan (8) celebrates Japan's first goal against Germany. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Super-subs Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively to register a famous win. Ilkay Gundogan had scored for Germany from a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Starting XIs

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda