Samurais slay German giants! Japan win 2-1. Mighty upset

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2022 06:24 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Takuma Asano
Remember the name! Takuma Asano, Japan's potential match-winner against Germany. Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup
Topic | Football

Doha: Japan have stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 upset win in Group E opener of the Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ritsu Doan (8) celebrates Japan's first goal against Germany. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Super-subs Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively to register a famous win. Ilkay Gundogan had scored for Germany from a penalty in the 33rd minute.

As it happened
  • 20 mins ago

    Thank you for joining our live update. Hope you enjoyed.  

  • 27 mins ago

    ITS OVER. ITS OVER. JAPAN WIN. JAPAN MAKE HISTORY

  • 28 mins ago

    Gonda punches away.  

  • 28 mins ago

    Japan survive. No, they have a corner now. One final act of defending remains

  • 29 mins ago

    Germany freekick. Even the goalkeeper is in the box.

  • 30 mins ago

    Less than 90 seconds remain.

  • 30 mins ago

    Goretzka comes close for Germany. Just wide. Japan hold on.

  • 32 mins ago

    Japan just 3 minutes away from a famous victory

  • 33 mins ago

    Germany appeal for a penalty. Not given.

  • 35 mins ago

    Japan defending deep. Gemany going all out.

Starting XIs
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

