Samurais slay German giants! Japan win 2-1. Mighty upset

Doha: Japan have stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 upset win in Group E opener of the Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa Stadium here on Wednesday.
Super-subs Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively to register a famous win. Ilkay Gundogan had scored for Germany from a penalty in the 33rd minute.
-
20 mins ago
-
27 mins ago
ITS OVER. ITS OVER. JAPAN WIN. JAPAN MAKE HISTORY
-
28 mins ago
Gonda punches away.
-
28 mins ago
Japan survive. No, they have a corner now. One final act of defending remains
-
29 mins ago
Germany freekick. Even the goalkeeper is in the box.
-
30 mins ago
Less than 90 seconds remain.
-
30 mins ago
Goretzka comes close for Germany. Just wide. Japan hold on.
-
32 mins ago
Japan just 3 minutes away from a famous victory
-
33 mins ago
Germany appeal for a penalty. Not given.
-
35 mins ago
Japan defending deep. Gemany going all out.
Starting XIs
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda