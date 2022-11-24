FIFA World Cup: Brazil versus Serbia | Live updates

Lusail (Qatar): Five-time champions Brazil begin their campaign against Serbia at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.
Switzerland scored a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the opening Group G match.
-
2 mins ago
The Serbian defence has been hugely impressive. Just as I say it Vinicius fails to hit the target!
-
6 mins ago
Less than 10 minutes to go for the half-time break
-
8 mins ago
Raphinha shoots straight at the keeper and that has to be the best chance of the match
-
12 mins ago
The game has really picked up pace in the last few minutes
-
14 mins ago
We are nearing the half-hour mark and it's still goalless
-
15 mins ago
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denies Vinicius!
-
17 mins ago
Serbia with a promising run, but the cross is gathered by Alisson
-
21 mins ago
Casemiro with a fine strike but the Serbian keeper is equal to the task
-
25 mins ago
There has been no clear-cut chance so far for both sides
-
27 mins ago
Past 15 minutes and it's 0-0
Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002.