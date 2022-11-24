Malayalam
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Brazil versus Serbia | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 24, 2022 11:35 PM IST Updated: November 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Neymar and Andrija Zivkovic
Neymar and Andrija Zivkovic fight for possession. Photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Topic | Football

Lusail (Qatar): Five-time champions Brazil begin their campaign against Serbia at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Switzerland scored a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the opening  Group G match.

  • 2 mins ago

    The Serbian defence has been hugely impressive. Just as I say it Vinicius fails to hit the target!

    
  • 6 mins ago

    Less than 10 minutes to go for the half-time break

    
  • 8 mins ago

    Raphinha shoots straight at the keeper and that has to be the best chance of the match

    
  • 12 mins ago

    The game has really picked up pace in the last few minutes

    
  • 14 mins ago

    We are nearing the half-hour mark and it's still goalless

    
  • 15 mins ago

    Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denies Vinicius!

    
  • 17 mins ago

    Serbia with a promising run, but the cross is gathered by Alisson

    
  • 21 mins ago

    Casemiro with a fine strike but the Serbian keeper is equal to the task

    
  • 25 mins ago

    There has been no clear-cut chance so far for both sides

    
  • 27 mins ago

    Past 15 minutes and it's 0-0

    
Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002.

