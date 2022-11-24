Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against land of birth

Reuters
Published: November 24, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Embolo
Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine
Topic | Football

Al Wakrah (Qatar): Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his teammates rushed to congratulate him.

Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break.

The 25-year-old striker, who was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, stood still with an apologetic frown on his face after he scored while the Switzerland players celebrated around him.

