FIFA World Cup: Russia wish Serbian 'brothers' good luck ahead of Brazil clash

Published: November 24, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Serbian players during a training session on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo
Doha: Russia's national football team wished Serbia good luck in their World Cup campaign, which they kick off later on Thursday against five-time champions Brazil.

Russia and Serbia have warm ties, although last September president Aleksandar Vucic said Belgrade would not recognise the results of referendums held in four regions of Ukraine partly occupied by Russian forces.

"Good luck at the World Cup. We believe in your success brothers," the Russian team, who were not allowed to take their place in a qualifying play-off because of a FIFA ban over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, wrote on their social media accounts.

At the Lusail stadium, some Serbian fans are expected to carry Russian flags.

According to regulations, they are allowed to do so, but none of the flags can bear Russian military symbols.

Flags have been thoroughly checked at the Qatar World Cup.

