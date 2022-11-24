Malayalam
Ronaldo first man to score in five World Cups

AP via PTI
Published: November 24, 2022 11:12 PM IST Updated: November 25, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo converts from the penalty spot. Photo: Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini
Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air before getting mobbed by teammates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

