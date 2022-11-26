Malayalam
FIFA WC: Wasteful United States held to goalless draw by England

Reuters
Published: November 26, 2022 01:30 AM IST Updated: November 26, 2022 02:51 AM IST
England, USA players in action. Photo: Twitter/@England
Topic | Football

Al Khor, Qatar: A youthful United States side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle but were left to rue a flurry of missed chances and poor finishing in both halves after having to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

England, unchanged from Monday's 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.

England's Saka in action against USA. Photo: Twitter/@England
Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic's powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.

USA's Christian Pulisic kept England defenders on the edge with his sprints. Photo: Twitter/USMNT
The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of halftime when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front as Gareth Southgate's side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.

