FIFA World Cup: Argentina bounce back with win over Mexico | As it happened

Captain Lionel Messi and youngster Enzo Fernandez struck superb goals as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 to keep their knockout hopes alive at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Messi scored in the 64th while Fernandez made it 2-0 in the 87th.
Poland lead the group with four points from two matches followed by Argentina and Saudi (three). Mexico have just one point.
-
14 mins ago
Thanks for joining. We will be back with the Spain-Germany clash tomorrow (Monday 12.30 am IST)
-
15 mins ago
At the crunch Messi delivered, much to the delight of the Argentina fans.
-
16 mins ago
Argentina meet Poland on Wednesday (Thursday 12.30 am IST), while Mexico clash with Saudi at the same time
-
24 mins ago
-
25 mins ago
-
30 mins ago
Six minutes of added time
-
31 mins ago
-
32 mins ago
Ochoa has no answer to the youngster's shot
-
33 mins ago
Fernandez with a superb strike to make it 2-0
-
34 mins ago
