FIFA World Cup: Argentina bounce back with win over Mexico | As it happened

Captain Lionel Messi and youngster Enzo Fernandez struck superb goals as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 to keep their knockout hopes alive at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Messi scored in the 64th while Fernandez made it 2-0 in the 87th.

Poland lead the group with four points from two matches followed by Argentina and Saudi (three). Mexico have just one point.

