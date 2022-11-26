Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Argentina bounce back with win over Mexico | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2022 11:15 PM IST Updated: November 27, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Lionel Messi
Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates his goal. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup
Topic | Football

Captain Lionel Messi and youngster Enzo Fernandez struck superb goals as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 to keep their knockout hopes alive at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Messi scored in the 64th while Fernandez made it 2-0 in the 87th.

Poland lead the group with four points from two matches followed by Argentina and Saudi (three). Mexico have just one point.

Read the match report here.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 14 mins ago

    Thanks for joining. We will be back with the Spain-Germany clash tomorrow (Monday 12.30 am IST) 

    SHARE
  • 15 mins ago

    At the crunch Messi delivered, much to the delight of the Argentina fans. 

    SHARE
  • 16 mins ago

    Argentina meet Poland on Wednesday (Thursday 12.30 am IST), while Mexico clash with Saudi at the same time

    SHARE
  • 24 mins ago

    Final whistle and Argentina win 2-0. Messi gave them the vital lead and Fernandez provided the cushion of the second goal

    SHARE
  • 25 mins ago

    Argentina meet Poland in their final group match, while Mexico need a win over Saudi to have any chance of progressing

    SHARE
  • 30 mins ago

    Six minutes of added time

    SHARE
  • 31 mins ago

    Argentina's campiagn is well and truly back on track with two superb goals

    SHARE
  • 32 mins ago

    Ochoa has no answer to the youngster's shot

    SHARE
  • 33 mins ago

    Fernandez with a superb strike to make it 2-0

    SHARE
  • 34 mins ago

    Argentina have wrapped this up! 2-0

    SHARE
