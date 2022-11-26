Qatar WC: Denmark's Christensen equalises shortly after Mbappe puts France ahead

Doha: Denmark have bounced back to equalise just minutes after France broke the deadlock in their Group D encounter at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday.

Defender Andreas Christensen scored with a smart header in the 68th minute to make it 1-1.

Just seven minutes earlier, Kylian Mbappe had beaten Kasper Schmeichel in the Denmark goal to put France ahead from a Hernandez pull back.



The match had remained goalless at half-time.

Adrien Rabiot forced a save from Schmeichel in the Danish goal while Andreas Cornelius smashed wide of Hugo Lloris' post at the other end.

France have had more attempts but not many clear-cut chances. Kylian Mbappe was tightly marked and Christensen took a yellow for the team when the French striker threatened to outrun him on a counter.

Didier Deschamps had recalled Raphael Varane to the centre of defence while Jules Kounde has played at right-back and received a booking for a late challenge.

Teams

France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard