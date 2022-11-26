Qatar WC: Saudi Arabia won't settle for 'Rolls Royce', they want to drive forward

Saudi Arabia's squad at the Qatar World Cup wants to take home more than just the Rolls Royce cars promised by the country's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for beating Argentina.

They want to create more success in the competition.

After Poland halted their progress with a 2-0 win in Group C earlier on Saturday, Saudi head coach Herve Renard said they're not finished and want to continue their impressive run.

A large number of Saudi fans outnumbered Polish supporters at the Education City Stadium. Renard wants similar support for his side in their crucial Group C match against Mexico on December 1.

"Thank you for supporting us today, we want a full Lusail Stadium on Wednesday! We're not finished yet!" Renard tweeted after the match.

Should Saudi Arabia manage to advance, it will only be the second time in their history. Saudi's best performance in a World Cup came in 1994 when they reached the round-of-16.

Saudi Arabia's opening Group C win (2-1) against Lionel Messi's Argentina is now regarded as the biggest upset in World Cup history. The Kingdom declared a national holiday a day after to celebrate the success.

Saeed Al-Owairan, Saudi Arabia's 1994 World Cup hero (left). Players of the current team celebrate their victory against Argentina. Photos: FIFA/Reuters

Previous Rolls Royce gift

It is not the first time Saudi Arabian players are set to receive the luxury car, Rolls Royce, as a gift.

In 1994, Saudi cult hero Saeed Al-Owairan was gifted one by the Kingdom for scoring an incredible goal against Belgium that ensured their progress to the round-of-16.

Al-Owairan had made a brilliant 69-metre run from midfield, skipping away from at least three Belgian players to secure a 1-0 win for Saudi that helped them finish second in the group.