Canada's first-ever World Cup goal, made in Africa, perfected in Germany

Canada's 36-year wait for its first-ever FIFA World Cup goal was delivered by the son of African refugees.

Alphonso Davies towered over Croatia's defence to head home Canada's historic goal in the first minute of their Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

A young Alphonso Davies. Photo: United Nations

He could have created history last week but failed to convert a penalty against Belgium before losing 0-1 in the Group F opener. It was 1986 when Canada first appeared in a World Cup. The country finished winless and goalless back then.

Davies, regarded as the best Canadian footballer in decades, was never in doubt to make the World Cup squad. But when that was announced earlier this month, he made an emotional post on social media.

"A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don’t let no one (sic) tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!," Davies tweeted.

Alphonso Davies (left) and family. Photo: United Nations

He was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp in Buduburam to Liberian parents who had fled the civil war in their country.

Davies was five when he migrated to Canada. He excelled in sports and was known for his athletism. But it was a move to German giants Bayern Munich in January 2019 that truly launched his career.

He soon established himself as a first-choice left-back and has emerged as one of the best in the world, rated highly for his pace, crossing and creativity. Davies is now the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.