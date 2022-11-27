FIFA WC: Japan, Costa Rica locked goalless at half time

Al Rayyan, Qatar: The game between Japan and Costa Rica in World Cup Group E saw little action in the opening 45 minutes and was locked at 0-0 at halftime at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan created their only decent chance in the 13th minute when winger Ritsu Doan sent in a dangerous ball across the face of goal but none of his team mates were able to reach it.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu rewarded Ritsu Doan with a start in the game after he scored as a substitute in Wednesday's stunning World Cup upset of Germany.



Doan's promotion was one of five changes to the starting line-up from the Germany match, with Miki Yamane coming into the defence in place of Hiroki Sakai.

Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma and Doan came into midfield with Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito dropping out, while Ayase Ueda started up front in place of Daizen Maeda.

Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez largely kept faith with the team that suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of Spain in their group opener.

Gerson Torres came in for Jewisson Bennette in midfield, while Kendall Waston will line-up in a five-man defence in place of Carlos Martinez.