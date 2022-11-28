Qatar WC: Substitutes Morata, Fullkrug score, Germany-Spain level at 1-1

The Group E battle between Germany and Spain in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar remains goalless at half-time after Antonio Rudiger's headed goal was ruled out for offside. Germany have left out Kai Havertz on the bench with Muller starting up front.

Teams

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry.