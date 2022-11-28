Malayalam
Qatar WC: Substitutes Morata, Fullkrug score, Germany-Spain level at 1-1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2022 12:23 AM IST Updated: November 28, 2022 02:12 AM IST
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata scores for Spain against Germany. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup
Topic | Football

The Group E battle between Germany and Spain in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar remains goalless at half-time after Antonio Rudiger's headed goal was ruled out for offside. Germany have left out Kai Havertz on the bench with Muller starting up front.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    Germany score. Substitute Fullkrug with the goal. Its 1-1

  • 2 mins ago

    If Germany lose tonight, they could still qualify with some luck

  • 4 mins ago

    Spain's wall does the job. Corner for Germany. 80 minutes played.

  • 4 mins ago

    Germany have a freekick. Dangerous position. Kimmich on it

     

  • 6 mins ago

    Musiala has been Germany's best player tonight.

  • 8 mins ago

    75 minutes played. Germany have to find an equaliser or face exit.

  • 11 mins ago

    Musiala hits straight at Simon. Big chance missed by Germany

  • 12 mins ago

    Musiala sets up Fullkrug. But Germany fail to hit target

  • 13 mins ago

    70 minutes played. Germany seek an equaliser

  • 14 mins ago

    Leroy Sane, Lukas Klostermann and Niclas Fullkrug on for Germany

Teams
Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry.

