Qatar WC: Substitutes Morata, Fullkrug score, Germany-Spain level at 1-1

The Group E battle between Germany and Spain in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar remains goalless at half-time after Antonio Rudiger's headed goal was ruled out for offside. Germany have left out Kai Havertz on the bench with Muller starting up front.
2 mins ago
Germany score. Substitute Fullkrug with the goal. Its 1-1
2 mins ago
If Germany lose tonight, they could still qualify with some luck
4 mins ago
Spain's wall does the job. Corner for Germany. 80 minutes played.
4 mins ago
Germany have a freekick. Dangerous position. Kimmich on it
6 mins ago
Musiala has been Germany's best player tonight.
8 mins ago
75 minutes played. Germany have to find an equaliser or face exit.
11 mins ago
Musiala hits straight at Simon. Big chance missed by Germany
12 mins ago
Musiala sets up Fullkrug. But Germany fail to hit target
13 mins ago
70 minutes played. Germany seek an equaliser
14 mins ago
Leroy Sane, Lukas Klostermann and Niclas Fullkrug on for Germany
Teams
Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry.