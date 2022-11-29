Malayalam
FIFA WC: Portugal, Uruguay play out a goalless first half

Published: November 29, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Illustrations of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay Saurez. Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup
Lusail, Qatar: Portugal dominated with close to 70 per cent possession against Uruguay in the first half of their World Cup Group H match on Monday but it was the South Americans who came closest to scoring in the encounter that remained goalless at halftime.

Rodridgo Bentancur charged through but saw his 32nd minute shot blocked by keeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes.

