Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 betting odds: Favourites to win title, Golden Boot

Reuters
Published: November 30, 2022 03:42 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2022 03:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022
General view of a message of the FIFA World Cup displayed at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. File photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington
Topic | Football

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament currently underway in Qatar:

RELATED ARTICLES

William Hill

Winners

Brazil - 5/2

France - 11/2

Spain - 13/2

Argentina - 15/2

England - 15/2

Top goal-scorer

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/4

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 9/1

Richarlison (Brazil) - 10/1

Marcus Rashford (England) - 12/1

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - 12/1

Ladbrokes

Winners

Brazil - 5/2

France - 5/1

Spain - 13/2

Argentina - 8/1

England - 8/1

Top goal-scorer

Mbappe - 9/4

Messi - 7/1

Richarlison - 8/1

Gakpo - 12/1

Rashford - 12/1

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.