FIFA World Cup 2022 betting odds: Favourites to win title, Golden Boot

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament currently underway in Qatar:

William Hill

Winners

Brazil - 5/2

France - 11/2

Spain - 13/2

Argentina - 15/2

England - 15/2

Top goal-scorer

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/4

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 9/1

Richarlison (Brazil) - 10/1

Marcus Rashford (England) - 12/1

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - 12/1

Ladbrokes



Winners

Brazil - 5/2

France - 5/1

Spain - 13/2

Argentina - 8/1

England - 8/1

Top goal-scorer

Mbappe - 9/4

Messi - 7/1

Richarlison - 8/1

Gakpo - 12/1

Rashford - 12/1