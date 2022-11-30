Malayalam
Qatar WC: Socceroos hopeful of making last 16 after keeping Denmark silent at HT

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Qatar 2022
Action between Australia (yellow) and Denmark. Photo: Twitter/ @Socceroos
Topic | Football

Al-Wakrah, Qatar: Australia remain firm to advance to the round-of-16 after holding Denmark goalless in the first half of their final Group D match in the FIFA World Cup here on Wednesday.

With the other Group D match, being played simultaneously, between France and Tunisia also goalless in the first 45 minutes, it is Australia who will go through as second-placed side.

France have already qualified with two wins and Australia are second with three points while both Denmark and Tunisia remain in contention with a point each.

Teams:
Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen

