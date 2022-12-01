Lewandowski's Poland stands in the path of Messi's Argentina | Game On

Doha: Lionel Messi's Argentina are all set to take on Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the crucial Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup here. Julian Alvarez has been given a start by Argentina as they seek a place in the last 16 with a victory.
-
1 min ago
Poland concede another corner. Fair to say, they are happy to take corners than goals.
-
2 mins ago
Argentina swing in another corner. Poland deal with it.
-
3 mins ago
Lewandowski is Poland's only attacking outlet. But he's Poles Apart from his teammates
-
5 mins ago
30 minutes are up. The game needs a goal.
-
6 mins ago
Poland survive. Them playing so narrow has allowed Argentine wide players plenty of space.
-
7 mins ago
Oh what a chance! Acuna from range. So So So Close
-
7 mins ago
Frankowski fouled by Otamendi. Poland are trying to do some damage on the break
-
8 mins ago
Argentina will have to be wary of Poland on the break.
-
10 mins ago
25 minutes played
Argentino vs Poland 0-0; Saudi vs Mexico 0-0
-
11 mins ago
Poland playing narrow. Argentina struggling to find an opening.
Teams:
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.