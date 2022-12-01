Lewandowski's Poland stands in the path of Messi's Argentina | Game On

Doha: Lionel Messi's Argentina are all set to take on Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the crucial Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup here. Julian Alvarez has been given a start by Argentina as they seek a place in the last 16 with a victory.

Teams:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.