Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Lewandowski's Poland stands in the path of Messi's Argentina | Game On

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2022 12:09 AM IST Updated: December 01, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, captains of Poland and Argentina respectively, before kickoff. Photo: Twitter/ @Argentina
Topic | Football

Doha: Lionel Messi's Argentina are all set to take on Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the crucial Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup here. Julian Alvarez has been given a start by Argentina as they seek a place in the last 16 with a victory.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Poland concede another corner. Fair to say, they are happy to take corners than goals.

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    Argentina swing in another corner. Poland deal with it.

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    Lewandowski is Poland's only attacking outlet. But he's Poles Apart from his teammates

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    30 minutes are up. The game needs a goal.

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Poland survive. Them playing so narrow has allowed Argentine wide players plenty of space.

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    Oh what a chance! Acuna from range. So So So Close

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    Frankowski fouled by Otamendi. Poland are trying to do some damage on the break

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    Argentina will have to be wary of Poland on the break.

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    25 minutes played

    Argentino vs Poland 0-0; Saudi vs Mexico 0-0

    SHARE
  • 11 mins ago

    Poland playing narrow. Argentina struggling to find an opening.

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

Teams:
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.