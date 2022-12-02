Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Heratbreak for Uruguay, 2-0 win over Ghana not enough

Reuters
Published: December 02, 2022 08:16 PM IST Updated: December 02, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Giorgian de Arrascaeta
Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Photo: AFP/Pablo Porciuncula
Topic | Football

Al Wakrah (Qatar): Uruguay's 2-0 win against Ghana in their Group H decider with a double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta, was not enough for them to qualify for the last 16. South Korea edged the South Americans on goal acord after a 2-1 win over  Portugal.

The South Americans' breakthrough came after Ghana's Andre Ayew had missed a penalty, hitting his shot softly at goalkeeper Sergio Rochet who was penalised for bringing down Mohammed Kudus.

De Arrascaeta, on his first start at the tournament, headed home from close range in the 26th minute after Darwin Nunez's cross was missed by two defenders and found Luis Suarez, whose low shot was spilled by the keeper.

Uruguay, who famously knocked out Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal, struck again six minutes later, when Nunez flicked the ball to Suarez, who knocked it on to de Arrascaeta to volley under Lawrence Ati-Zigi at the Al Janoub Stadium.

